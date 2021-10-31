Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
SOVEREIGN DEBT CONTRACT CAPACITY ACT: Voting 391 for and 29 against, the House on Monday required (HR 4111) the Secretary of the Treasury to direct the U.S. Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund to advocate that the Fund provide technical assistance to Fund members who want to enhance their capacity to evaluate legal and financial terms of sovereign debt contracts.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
Voting No: Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District
FINANCIAL TRANSPARENCY ACT OF 2021: Voting 400 for and 19 against, the House on Monday amended (HR 2989) securities, commodities and banking laws to make the information reported to financial regulator agencies electronically searchable, to enable the development of RegTech and Artificial Intelligence applications, and to take steps toward establishing a comprehensive Standard Business Reporting program to reduce the private sector’s regulatory compliance load.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Gallagher
Voting No: Tiffany
COPS COUNSELING ACT: Voting 424 for and 3 against, the House on Wednesday approved (S.1502) a bill to make Federal law enforcement officer peer support communications confidential.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
SENATE
DOUGLAS PARKER NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 41 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN270) the nomination of Douglas Parker, of West Virginia, to serve as an Assistant Secretary of Labor.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
MYRNA PEREZ NOMINATION: Voting 48 for and 43 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN643) the nomination of Myrna Perez, of New York, to be the United States Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
JIA COBB NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 45 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN639) the nomination of Jia Cobb, of Virginia, to be the United States District Judge for the District of Columbia.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
KAREN MCGLASHAN WILLIAMS NOMINATION: Voting 56 for and 38 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN571) the nomination of Karen McGlashan Williams, of New Jersey, to be United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
PATRICIA TOLLIVER GILES NOMINATION: Voting 68 for and 27 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN808) the nomination of Patricia Tolliver Giles, of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MICHAEL NACHMANOFF NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN803) the nomination of Michael S. Nachmanoff, of Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
SARALA VIDYA NAGALA NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN641) the nomination of Sarala Vidya Nagala, of Connecticut, to serve as the United States District Judge for the District of Connecticut.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
OMAR ANTONIO WILLIAMS NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 46 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN644) the nomination of Omar Antonio Williams, of Connecticut, to be United States District Judge for the District of Connecticut.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
CHRISTOPHER SCHROEDER NOMINATION: Voting 56 for and 41 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN370) the nomination of Christopher Schroeder, of North Carolina, to be Assistant Attorney General.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MATTHEW OLSEN NOMINATION: Voting 53 for and 45 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN610) the nomination of Matthew Olsen to be an Assistant Attorney General.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson