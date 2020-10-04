Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

APPROVING $2.2 TRILLION FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: Voting 214 for and 207 against, the House on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 925) that would authorize $600 per week in added jobless benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels, plus expanded child tax credits. The bill also provides, in part, $436 billion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $182 billion for K-12 schools; $120 billion for restaurants; $75 billion for coronavirus testing, tracing and isolation; $57 billion for child-care centers; $50 billion for tenants’ rental assistance; $50 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $50 billion in grants to small businesses; $39 billion for colleges and universities; $28.3 billion for airline payrolls; $28 billion for vaccine procurement, distribution and education; $21 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $15 billion to sustain the Postal Service and $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year’s elections. The bill is a reduced version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which passed the House May 15 but stalled in the Senate. The House has now passed six virus relief bills since March 4, four of which have become law. In other provisions, the bill would expand food stamps and nutritional assistance; fund student-loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower; expand access to the Affordable Care Act; require Occupational Health and Safety Administration coronavirus workplace rules; give the Census Bureau more time to compile data for redrawing legislative districts next year; provide tax credits to incentivize employers to retain workers; expand earned-income tax credits for low-income families; suspend for one year a cap on deductions for state and local tax payments in certain states and shore up multi-employer pension plans in collective bargaining agreements. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.