Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

OUTLAWING DISCRIMINATION BASED ON SEXUAL ORIENTATION: Voting 224 for and 206 against, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 5) that would expand the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Fair Housing Act of 1968 to protect LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) individuals against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposed Equality Act also would expand the Civil Rights Act’s listing of public accommodations to include retail stores, banks and transportation and healthcare services, and it would designate sexual characteristics as a protected class in public accommodations. In addition, the bill would prohibit the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1994 from being invoked to sanction discrimination against the LGBTQ community. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th

Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Scott Fitzgerald, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Thomas Tiffany, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th