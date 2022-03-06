Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

SIX TRIPLE EIGHT: Voting 422 for and 0 against, the House on Monday awarded (S.321) the Congressional Gold Medal to Women’s Army Corps members assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, dubbed the “Six Triple Eight.”

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

EMMETT TILL ANTILYNCHING ACT: The House on Monday designated (H.R. 55) lynching as a hate crime act that is subject to penalties including fines and prison terms.

Voting Yes: Steil; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

Did not vote: Pocan; Gallagher

CROWN ACT OF 2021: Voting 188 for and 235 against, the House on Monday did not pass (H.R. 2116) a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on the texture or style of a person’s hair — specifically against people seeking federally assisted programming, housing programs, public accommodations and employment.

Voting Yes: Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

Did not vote: Pocan; Gallagher

HONORING OUR PACT ACT OF 2021: Voting 256 for and 174 against, the House on Thursday aimed (H.R. 3967) to provide eligibility for health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SENATE

WOMEN’S HEALTH PROTECTION ACT: Voting 46 for and 48 against, the Senate on Monday blocked (H.R. 3755) a bill aimed at codifying abortion rights into federal law. The bill, which passed in the House in September, would have protected a person’s right to determine whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy and health care providers’ right to provide abortion services.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh