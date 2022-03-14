Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

DHS BASIC TRAINING ACCREDITATION IMPROVEMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 390 for and 33 against, the House on Monday required (H.R. 5616) the Department of Homeland Security to report the accreditation status for each basic training program within the organization.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

Voting No: Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District

NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY PREPAREDNESS CONSORTIUM ACT OF 2021: Voting 403 for and 19 against, the House on Monday authorized (S.658) the Department of Homeland Security to collaborate with a consortium of nonprofit entities for cybersecurity training.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

SHADOW WOLVES ENHANCEMENT ACT: Voting 387 for and 33 against, the House on Tuesday authorized (H.R. 5681) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcers to reclassify officers who work in the tactical patrol unit on Tohono O’odham Nation land as ICE special agents after completing certain training. Members of the patrol unit are commonly known as Shadow Wolves.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

HAITI DEVELOPMENT, ACCOUNTABILITY AND INSTITUTIONAL TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE ACT (on concurring in Senate amendment with amendment (Divisions B,C,F,X,Z titles 2 and 3 of Division N) in the House): Voting 361 for and 69 against, the House on Wednesday revised (H.R. 2471) reporting and strategy requirements on post-disaster recovery and endeavors to address corruption, governance and other areas in Haiti.

Voting Yes: Steil; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Pocan; Tiffany

HAITI DEVELOPMENT, ACCOUNTABILITY AND INSTITUTIONAL TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE ACT (on concurring in Senate amendment with amendment (remaining divisions) in the House): Voting 260 for and 171 against, the House on Wednesday revised (H.R. 2471) reporting and strategy requirements on post-disaster recovery and end endeavors to address corruption, governance and other areas in Haiti.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SUSPENDING ENERGY IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA ACT: Voting 414 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday prohibited (H.R. 6968) the import of energy products from Russia. The bill comes as Russia continues to launch military attacks against Ukraine and will now head to the Senate.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman; Tiffany

SENATE

POSTAL SERVICE REFORM ACT OF 2022: Voting 79 for and 19 against, the Senate on Tuesday passed (H.R. 3076) an overhaul of the Postal Service’s finances and operations. Passed by the House last month, the bill — which is projected to save the agency around $50 billion over the next decade — will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

MARIA PAGAN NOMINATION: Voting 80 for and 19 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1053) the nomination of Maria Pagan, of Puerto Rico, to serve as a Deputy United States Trade Ambassador in the Geneva office. She previously worked as the acting U.S. trade representative in the Biden administration.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

TO PROHIBIT FUNDING FOR COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATES: Voting 49 for and 50 against, the Senate on Thursday did not amend (S.Amdt. 4989 to H.R. 2471) the Haiti Development, Accountability and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act to prohibit funding for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Voting Yes: Johnson

Voting No: Baldwin

TO PROHIBIT FUNDS FROM BEING USED FOR EARMARKS: Voting 35 for and 64 against, the Senate on Thursday did not amend (S.Amdt. 4990 to H.R. 2471) the Haiti Development, Accountability and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act to prohibit funds from being used for earmarks.

Voting Yes: Johnson

Voting No: Baldwin

TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE: Voting 35 for and 64 against, the Senate on Thursday did not amend (S.Amdt 4983 to H.R. 2471) the Haiti Development, Accountability and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act to provide emergency assistance for disaster response and recovery directly related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida as well as to provide assistance for the Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Voting No: Baldwin; Johnson