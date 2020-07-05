Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
IMPROVING ACCESS TO CREDIT DATA: Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a bill (HR. 5332) that would require the credit bureaus Experian, TransUnion and Equifax to establish a joint online portal giving consumers free anytime access to information on their credit scores and reports, dispute histories and sale of personal data to third parties. Consumers now must deal separately with the bureaus and they are allowed a limited number of free views. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would oversee the portal. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Tom Tiffany, R-7th;
Not voting: Mike Gallagher, R-8th
EXPANDING AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a Democratic bill (HR 1425) that would reshape the Affordable Care Act by steps such as broadening its Medicaid expansion, capping medical expenditures for certain coverage levels and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. The bill would raise the national debt by at least $50 billion over 10 years while extending coverage to 4 million Americans in addition to the 23 million already using the law to cover a large share of their medical expenses. The bill would require states that have not yet joined the ACA’s Medicaid expansion to do so or face a cut in the federally paid share of their basic Medicaid program. For newly joining states, the federal government would cover 100 percent of added costs for three years and 90 percent thereafter. In addition, the bill stipulates that enrollees in ACA Silver plans could not be charged more than 8.5 percent of their annual income for premiums, deductibles and related charges. The bill also would require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with the federal government the prices of approximately 250 top-selling prescription drugs offered in Medicare Part D and employer plans. Further, the bill would nullify an executive order by President Trump that allows the sale of plans that do not meet ACA requirements such as coverage of pre-existing conditions and the provision of “essential health benefits,” including maternity and pediatric care. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Not voting: Gallagher
ADVANCING COVID-19 MEDICINES: Voting 187 for and 223 against, the House on Monday defeated a Republicans bid to keep HR 1425 (above) from taking effect until after federal health officials certify its lowering of drug prices would not delay the development of COVID-19 vaccines or therapies by crimping pharmaceutical companies’ research budgets. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Not voting: Gallagher
APPROVING $1.5 TRILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: Voting 233 for and 188 against, the House on Wednesday approved a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, with one-third allocated to improving roads, bridges, mass transit and interstate railways over five years. The bill (HR 2) contains numerous green provisions to address the climate crisis. Funding also would be used to upgrade municipal drinking-water systems; dredge harbors; add electric vehicles to the postal fleet; improve rural and inner-city broadband; build affordable housing and improve public facilities ranging from utilities to hospitals to disadvantaged schools. While the bill would derive much of its revenue from the Highway Trust Fund, which is supported by fuel taxes, it would rely heavily on deficit spending. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Not voting: Gallagher
BARRING HELP FOR CHINA: By a vote of 224 for and 193 against, the House on Wednesday approved a Republican motion that would prohibit funding in HR 2 (above) from being used to line the pockets of state-owned Chinese companies or build prison camps for China’s population of Muslim Uighurs. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Not voting: Gallagher
EXTENDING EVICTIONS FREEZE: Voting 232 for and 180 against, the House on Monday passed a bill (HR 7301) that would extend until mid-2021 a freeze on evictions and foreclosures linked to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus. The current moratorium will expire July 25. The bill also would create a $100 billion fund to help tenants pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic. A yes vote was to extend the moratorium while making the relief available to a wider swath of households.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Not voting: Gallagher
BARRING AID TO UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS: Voting 191 for and 219 against, the House on Monday defeated a Republican bid to amend HR 7301 (above) in order to increase oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and prohibit undocumented immigrants from receiving benefits. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Not voting: Gallagher
SENATE
TOTAL WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN: Voting 60 for and 33 against, the Senate on Wednesday tabled (killed) an amendment to the fiscal 2021 military budget (S 4049) requiring a complete withdrawal over one year of the 8,600 U.S. combat troops in Afghanistan. The underlying bill, which remained in debate, opposes any “precipitous” ending of America’s 20-year military involvement there, and President Trump has called for reducing the troop level to 4,500 by year’s end but has not set a withdrawal date. A yes vote was in opposition to the troop-withdrawal amendment.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Not voting: None
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Both chambers will be in recess until the week of July 20.
