Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

HOUSE

IMPROVING ACCESS TO CREDIT DATA: Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a bill (HR. 5332) that would require the credit bureaus Experian, TransUnion and Equifax to establish a joint online portal giving consumers free anytime access to information on their credit scores and reports, dispute histories and sale of personal data to third parties. Consumers now must deal separately with the bureaus and they are allowed a limited number of free views. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would oversee the portal. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

EXPANDING AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: Voting 234 for and 179 against, the House on Monday passed a Democratic bill (HR 1425) that would reshape the Affordable Care Act by steps such as broadening its Medicaid expansion, capping medical expenditures for certain coverage levels and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. The bill would raise the national debt by at least $50 billion over 10 years while extending coverage to 4 million Americans in addition to the 23 million already using the law to cover a large share of their medical expenses. The bill would require states that have not yet joined the ACA’s Medicaid expansion to do so or face a cut in the federally paid share of their basic Medicaid program. For newly joining states, the federal government would cover 100 percent of added costs for three years and 90 percent thereafter. In addition, the bill stipulates that enrollees in ACA Silver plans could not be charged more than 8.5 percent of their annual income for premiums, deductibles and related charges. The bill also would require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with the federal government the prices of approximately 250 top-selling prescription drugs offered in Medicare Part D and employer plans. Further, the bill would nullify an executive order by President Trump that allows the sale of plans that do not meet ACA requirements such as coverage of pre-existing conditions and the provision of “essential health benefits,” including maternity and pediatric care. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.