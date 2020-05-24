Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

On a party-line vote of 49 for and 44 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Rep. John L. Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as the nation’s top intelligence official. He becomes the sixth director of national intelligence (DNI) since the office was created after 9/11 to improve coordination among the 17 U.S. civilian and military intelligence agencies. Ratcliffe, 54, ardently defended President Trump during House impeachment hearings last year, prompting Democratic senators to question whether he would independently oversee the American spy apparatus or, instead, shape intelligence to please the White House. But Republicans said his membership on the House Select Committee on Intelligence and background as a federal prosecutor qualify him to become DNI, and they pointed to his pledge of independence during Senate confirmation hearings. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.