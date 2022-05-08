Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

JOSHUA FROST NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 42 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1052) the nomination of Joshua Frost, of New York, to work as an assistant secretary of the Treasury. Prior to nomination, Frost served as an official with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

ELIZABETH DE LEON BHARGAVA: Voting 62 for and 34 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1521) the nomination of Elizabeth de Leon Bhargava, of New York, to be an assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Previously, she worked as an agency review engagement liaison for the Biden-Harris transition team.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

A JOINT RESOLUTION RELATING TO VACCINE AND MASKING REQUIREMENTS: Voting 55 for and 41 against, the Senate on Tuesday passed (S.J.Res. 39) a joint resolution to void a Department of Health and Human Services interim final rule that mandated full vaccination and mask wearing for all staff and volunteers at Head Start educational centers.

Voting Yes: Johnson

Voting No: Baldwin

KATHRYN HUFF NOMINATION: Voting 80 for and 11 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1782) the nomination of Kathryn Huff, of Illinois, to be an assistant secretary for nuclear energy. Previously, Huff worked as principal deputy assistant secretary in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson