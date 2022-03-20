Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

MODERNIZING ACCESS TO OUR PUBLIC LAND ACT: Voting 414 for and 9 against, the House on Tuesday required (H.R. 3113) the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to digitize and publish geographic information system mapping data on public access to federal land and water for recreation.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

UPPER COLORADO AND SAN JUAN RIVER BASINS RECOVERY ACT: Voting 397 for and 27 against, the House on Tuesday authorized (H.R. 5001) the Secretary of the Interior to continue implementing endangered fish recovery programs for the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

JAPANESE AMERICAN WORLD WAR II HISTORY NETWORK ACT: Voting 406 for and 16 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 6434) the Secretary of the Interior to establish the Japanese American World War II History Network within the National Park Service.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SUSPENDING NORMAL TRADE RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA AND BELARUS ACT: Voting 424 for and 8 against, the House on Thursday suspended (H.R. 7108) normal trade relations with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

CROWN ACT OF 2021: Voting 235 for and 189 against, the House on Thursday prohibited (H.R. 2116) discrimination based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

No Vote: Fitzgerald

SENATE

SHALANDA YOUNG NOMINATION: Voting 61 for and 36 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1437) the nomination of Shalanda Young, of Louisiana, to work as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. She’s the first Black woman to lead the White House budget office.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

SUNSHINE PROTECTION ACT OF 2021: In a unanimous vote, the Senate on Tuesday passed (S.623) a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. The bill aims to eliminate the twice-yearly time change.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson

JACQUELINE SCOTT CORLEY NOMINATION: Voting 63 for and 36 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1498) the nomination of Jacqueline Scott Corley, of California, to serve as United States District Judge for the Northern District of California. Previously, she was a federal magistrate judge for the Northern District of California.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson