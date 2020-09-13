 Skip to main content
Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week
Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

US CAPITOL BUILDING
Associated Press

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

BLOCKING GOP CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE: Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored coronavirus relief package. Consisting of $300 billion in new spending and $350 billion in recycled funds, the bill (S 178) stopped well short of a competing $3.4 trillion measure passed by House Democrats in May. The Senate bill would fund supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the end of 2020 and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans for small businesses, while erecting a shield against lawsuits for businesses taking reasonable steps to protect against COVID-19 exposure. The bill omitted aid passed by the House such as $1 trillion to help states and localities avert layoffs, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $100 billion to help tenants pay rent. In part, the Senate bill would provide $70 billion for K-12 education including tax credits for private-school tuition; $31 billion for developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics; $29.4 billion for the U.S. military; $29 billion for colleges and universities; $25 billion for public health services; $20 billion for farmers and ranchers; $15.5 billion for the National Institutes of Health; $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service and $5 billion in aid to childcare centers. A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

KEY VOTES AHEAD

Congress in the week of Sept. 14 will debate legislation to fund the government on a stopgap basis when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

— Voterama in Congress

