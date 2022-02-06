Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

House

LGBTQ+ RIGHTS and SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Voting 219 for and 203 against, the House on Wednesday expressed approval for considering (H RES 900) three bills: the Global Respect Act (H.R. 3485), which would impose sanctions on foreign persons who violate the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community; the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (H.R. 4445); and the Bioeconomy Research and Development Act of 2021 (H.R. 4521), also known as the America COMPETES Act.

Voting Yes: Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District

Voting No: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

BIOECONOMY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 222 for and 210 against, the House on Friday directed (H.R. 4521) the Office of Science and Technology Policy to implement an initiative to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and increase America’s competitiveness with China, among other priorities. The bill will invest $52 billion in semiconductor research and development to combat a worldwide computer chip shortage contributing to supply chain bottlenecks.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

Senate

BRIDGET MEEHAN BRENNAN NOMINATION: Voting 61 for and 35 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1494) the nomination of Bridget Meehan Brennan, of Ohio, to serve as the United States District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio. She previously worked as Acting U.S. Attorney for Ohio’s Northern District.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

CHARLES ESQUE FLEMING NOMINATION: Voting 56 for and 42 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1499) the nomination of Charles Esque Fleming, of Ohio, to be the United States District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in Cleveland, holding the role since 1991.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

DAVID AUGUSTIN RUIZ NOMINATION: Voting 62 for and 35 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1506) the nomination of David Augustin Ruiz, of Ohio, to serve as the United States District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio. He previously worked as a magistrate judge on the court.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

RUPA RANGA PUTTAGUNTA NOMINATION: Voting 57 for and 38 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN386) the nomination of Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, of the District of Columbia, to be the Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for a 15-year term. She has worked as an administrative judge with the D.C. Rental Housing Commission since 2019.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

KENIA SEOANE LOPEZ NOMINATION: Voting 59 for and 38 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN638) the nomination of Kenia Seoane Lopez, of the District of Columbia, to serve as an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for a 15-year term. Previously, she worked as a magistrate judge on the D.C. Superior Court.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

SEAN STAPLES NOMINATION: Voting 59 for and 38 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN800) the nomination of Sean Staples, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for a 15-year term. He previously worked as a magistrate judge on the D.C. Superior Court.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson