Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

DESIGNATING INTERNMENT CAMP AS NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE: Voting 416 for and 2 against, the House on Thursday permitted (HR 2497) the National Park System to establish the Amache National Historic Site at the Granada War Relocation Center, a Japanese American internment camp in Colorado.

MAKING NATIONAL PARKS FREE FOR VETS: Voting 420 for and 0 against, the House on Thursday directed (HR 4300) the secretary of the Interior Department to make National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes free for members of the Armed Forces.

SENATE

FUNDING CAPITOL SECURITY AND RESETTLING AFGHAN ALLIES: Voting 98 for and 0 against, the Senate on Thursday approved (HR 3237) legislation that sets aside $1 billion for federal security services at the Capitol and $1.1 billion for humanitarian support and refugee assistance in Afghanistan. The bill also increases the number of special immigrant visas available for Afghan citizens who assisted U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan to nearly 35,000.