Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
SUPPLEMENTAL IMPACT AID FLEXIBILITY ACT: Voting 414 for and 6 against, the House on Tuesday approved a bill (S.2959) to allow local education agencies involved in the Impact Aid Program to use data from fiscal 2022 in their fiscal 2023 program applications due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
EVEST ACT: Voting 265 for and 163 against, the House on Thursday required (H.R. 4673) the Department of Veterans Affairs to automatically enroll veterans eligible for VA health care into the VA health care system once proof of eligibility has been provided from the Defense Manpower Data Center of the Department of Defense.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SENATE
MOTION TO CONCUR IN THE HOUSE AMENDMENT TO THE SENATE AMENDMENT TO H.R. 5746: Voting 49 for and 51 against, the Senate on Wednesday did end debate so that an up-or-down vote could be taken on a voting rights bill which includes the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
ON THE DECISION OF THE CHAIR H.R. 5746: Voting 48 for and 52 against, the Senate on Wednesday did not pass a rules change that would have made an exception to the 60-vote threshold needed for some bills to advance like the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
HOLLY THOMAS NOMINATION: Voting 48 for and 40 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1169) the nomination of Holly Thomas, of California, to be a U.S. circuit judge for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson