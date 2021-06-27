Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
SENATE
OVERHAULING VOTER RIGHTS: Voting 50 for and 50 against, the Senate on Tuesday blocked a sweeping voting rights bill (S 1) that would, among other provisions, expand early voting, establish automatic voter registration, ensure greater financial transparency in elections and limit partisan gerrymandering. The Senate voted against starting debate on the bill. A yes vote was to advance the legislation.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
HOUSE
PROTECTING VETERANS FROM FRAUD: Voting 416 for and 5 against, the House on Tuesday established a new criminal offense (HR 983) for defrauding or attempting to defraud a veteran of their veterans’ benefits. A violator is subject to a fine, a prison term of up to five years, or both. A yes vote was to approve the legislation.
Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay.
EXPANDING PROTECTIONS FOR OLDER WORKERS: Voting 247 for and 178 against, the House on Wednesday established (HR 2062) that workers may sue their employers for unlawful employment practices when age is a motivating factor in an adverse practice. The legislation rejects the Supreme Court’s 2009 decision in Gross v. FBL Financial Services Inc. A yes vote was to approve the legislation.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Grothman
Voting no: Steil, Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Gallagher
ENSURING FAIR LENDING PRACTICES FOR LGBTQ-OWNED BUSINESSES: Voting 252 for and 176 against, the House on Thursday strengthened fair lending laws (HR 1443) by requiring financial institutions to note whether credit applicants identify as LGBTQ. Currently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau tracks data only for women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses. A yes vote was to approve the legislation.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher