Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

OVERHAULING VOTER RIGHTS: Voting 50 for and 50 against, the Senate on Tuesday blocked a sweeping voting rights bill (S 1) that would, among other provisions, expand early voting, establish automatic voter registration, ensure greater financial transparency in elections and limit partisan gerrymandering. The Senate voted against starting debate on the bill. A yes vote was to advance the legislation.

Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

HOUSE

PROTECTING VETERANS FROM FRAUD: Voting 416 for and 5 against, the House on Tuesday established a new criminal offense (HR 983) for defrauding or attempting to defraud a veteran of their veterans’ benefits. A violator is subject to a fine, a prison term of up to five years, or both. A yes vote was to approve the legislation.