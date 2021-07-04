Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

REMOVING CONFEDERATE STATUES FROM CAPITOL: Voting 285 for and 120 against, the House on Wednesday approved a measure (HR 3005) that removes all Confederate statues in the Capitol from public display within 45 days of the bill’s enactment. A yes vote was to advance the legislation.

ENSURING INDEPENDENCE OF INSPECTORS GENERAL: Voting 221 for and 182 against, the House on Tuesday provided greater independence for inspectors general (HR 2662) by mandating that they may be removed only for cause. Among other changes, the bill also requires the president to explain to Congress any failure to nominate an inspector general. A yes vote was to advance the legislation.