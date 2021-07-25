Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
EXPANDING FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION POWERS: Voting 221 for and 205 against, the House on Tuesday restored (HR 2668) the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to take scammers and fraudsters to court to return stolen money to consumers. The FTC had such powers until an April Supreme Court ruling invalidated a key section of the FTC Act.
Voting yes: Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District
Voting no: Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Bryan Steil, R-Janesville; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 1st District
EXPEDITING EVACUATION OF AFGHAN ALLIES: Voting 407 for and 16 against, the House on Thursday streamlined (HR 3985) the visa process for Afghan allies seeking refuge in the United States and boosted the number of Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas by 8,000 people. The term “Afghan allies” refers to Afghan citizens who assisted U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan as translators and in other capacities.
Voting yes: Fitzgerald, Gallagher, Grothman, Kind, Moore, Pocan, Steil, Tiffany.
DESIGNATING HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS: Voting 241 for and 183 against, the House on Wednesday established (HR 2467) national drinking water standards for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and officially designated those chemicals, called PFAS, as hazardous substances. PFAS are found in hundreds of everyday products and are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.
Voting yes: Gallagher, Kind, Moore, Pocan
Voting no: Fitzgerald, Grothman, Steil, Tiffany
SENATE
OPENING DEBATE ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: Voting 49 for and 51 against, the Senate on Wednesday voted against beginning debate on President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure plan (HR 3684). Senate rules require that 60 senators vote to open debate to advance most legislation, including the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh