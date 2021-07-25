Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

HOUSE

EXPANDING FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION POWERS: Voting 221 for and 205 against, the House on Tuesday restored (HR 2668) the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to take scammers and fraudsters to court to return stolen money to consumers. The FTC had such powers until an April Supreme Court ruling invalidated a key section of the FTC Act.

EXPEDITING EVACUATION OF AFGHAN ALLIES: Voting 407 for and 16 against, the House on Thursday streamlined (HR 3985) the visa process for Afghan allies seeking refuge in the United States and boosted the number of Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas by 8,000 people. The term “Afghan allies” refers to Afghan citizens who assisted U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan as translators and in other capacities.