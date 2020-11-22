Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

DEFEATING GOP APPRENTICESHIP PLAN: Voting 142 for and 243 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican alternative to HR 8294 (above). The amendment sought to shift the focus of federally funded apprenticeships from Department of Labor-registered programs, which issue nationally recognized work credentials and allow extensive union involvement, toward regional business-run Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs, which receive taxpayer funding but operate with few federal rules and diminished or non-existent union participation. The GOP measure also would slash funding levels in the underlying bill and end coordination between the departments of labor and education in structuring apprenticeships. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP plan.

BLOCKING JUDY SHELTON AS FED GOVERNOR: Voting 47 for and 50 against, the Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the nomination of libertarian economist Judy L. Shelton, 66, to the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors. But Republicans left open the possibility of a revote this year on her appointment to the seven-member board that sets U.S. monetary policy. Shelton served under President Trump as U.S. envoy to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She has been affiliated with conservative organizations including the Hoover Institution and the Atlas Network and numerous “sound money” and free-market causes. Although Shelton presented herself to the Senate as an orthodox economist, she has endorsed a return to the gold standard; called for abolishing the Fed; questioned whether the Fed should remain independent; doubted the accuracy of government statistics; advocated a single North American currency; urged the elimination of federal deposit insurance; and both supported and opposed the central bank’s use of low interest rates and bond purchases to fight recessions. She has walked back some of her most provocative comments on economic policy. A yes vote was to advance the nomination to a final vote.