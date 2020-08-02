Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

HOUSE

EXPANDING TAX CREDITS FOR CHILD CARE: Voting 250 for and 161 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 7327) that would make the child and dependent care tax credit fully refundable; create a new tax credit to help childcare providers pay rent, mortgage and utility costs; guarantee $10 billion per year over five years in infrastructure grants to help childcare centers address health hazards such as mold, lead paint and inadequate ventilation; designate childcare personnel as “essential workers” eligible for benefits including pay bumps because they perform a hazardous public service during the pandemic, and reimburse these essential workers for their own childcare costs. At present, households filing federal tax returns can claim a child and dependent care credit of up to $3,000 per child 12 years or younger or $6,000 for two or more children in the same age range. In addition, they can claim a $3,000 or $6,000 credit to offset the cost of caring for spouses or dependents older than 12 who are mentally or physically incapable of self-care. By making these credits fully refundable, the bill enables low-income working families to receive Treasury checks of $3,000 per qualified individual (or $6,000 for multiple individuals) even if they have no tax liability. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.