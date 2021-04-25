Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

ATTEMPTING CENSURE OF REP. WATERS: Voting 216 for and 210 against, the House on Tuesday blocked a Republican-sponsored measure (H Res 331) to censure Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for her remarks in Minnesota on April 17 urging protestors to “stay on the streets” and be “more confrontational” if jurors acquitted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of charges in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of murder and manslaughter. A yes vote was to block the resolution.

SENATE

COMBATING HATE CRIMES AGAINST ASIAN-AMERICANS: By a vote of 94 for and one against, the Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan bill (S 937) that would require the Justice Department, states and localities to step up efforts to track and prevent hate crimes. While it would apply to all hate crimes, whether based on race, religion, heritage or gender, the legislation was prompted by a recent outbreak of attacks and harassment against Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Justice Department would begin a yearlong study of hate crime and, with the Department of Health and Human Services, advise states and localities on how to better track hate crime and conduct public education campaigns to raise awareness. Grants would be provided to help improve hate crime reporting, investigation and prevention efforts at the state and local level. States and localities receiving help would be required to report every six months on their hate crime statistics and reduction programs. A yes vote was to pass the bill.