Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

LEGALIZING MARIJUANA UNDER FEDERAL LAW: Voting 228 for and 164 against, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 3884) that would allow marijuana to be used legally for medicinal and recreational purposes under federal law while allowing states to continue to set their own marijuana policies. The bill would federally decriminalize marijuana, or cannabis, by removing it from the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws possession, sale and cultivation and imposes stiff fines and potential jail time for all but the most minor offenses. The bill would also:

Impose a 5-8% sales tax on cannabis products, which would fund programs in communities devastated by drug abuse as well as Small Business Administration lending to commercial marijuana operations;

Allow the Veterans Health Administration to write marijuana prescriptions in states and territories where medicinal use is legal;

Require the expungement and sealing of federal marijuana convictions and a review of sentences for those serving time for offenses including the possession of small amounts;