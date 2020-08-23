Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

HOUSE

SHORING UP POSTAL SERVICE: Voting 257 for and 150 against, the House on Saturday passed a bill (HR 8015) that would prohibit the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from reducing service below levels in effect at the start of the year and require it to treat official election envelopes as first-class mail in this fall’s balloting. In addition, the bill would provide $25 billion requested by the postal service for coping with the coronavirus outbreak in the budget year starting Oct. 1. Until the pandemic has run its course, the bill would prohibit the USPS from: