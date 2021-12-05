Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
SOCIAL DETERMINANTS OF HEALTH DATA ANALYSIS ACT OF 2021: Voting 399 for and 28 against, the House on Tuesday required (HR 4026) the Comptroller General of the United States to submit a report to Congress detailing actions done by the Secretary of Health and Human Services to see to social determinants of health.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
IMMUNIZATION INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNIZATION ACT OF 2021: Voting 294 for and 130 against, the House on Tuesday directed (HR 550) the Department of Health and Human Services to take steps toward improving immunization information systems. The mandated actions include developing a strategy to improve the systems, designating data and technology standards and awarding grants to government agencies to improve their systems.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
UNDERSTANDING CYBERSECURITY OF MOBILE NETWORKS ACT: Voting 404 for and 19 against, the House on Wednesday required (HR 2685) the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to examine and submit a report to Congress on the cybersecurity of mobile service networks and their vulnerability to cyberattacks and surveillance.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
AMERICAN CYBERSECURITY LITERACY ACT: Voting 408 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday required (HR 4055) the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to create and execute a cybersecurity literacy campaign to increase knowledge and awareness of how to decrease cybersecurity risks.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
COURTHOUSE ETHICS AND TRANSPARENCY ACT OF 2021: Voting 422 for and 4 against, the House on Wednesday amended (HR 5720) the Ethics in Government Act in 1978 to require Federal judicial officers to submit periodic transaction reports, which will be published online.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
FURTHER EXTENDING GOVERNMENT FUNDING ACT: Voting 221 for and 212 against, the House on Thursday passed (HR 6119) a short-term spending bill that will fund the government through mid-February and ward off a looming government shutdown.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SAFEGUARD TRIBAL OBJECTS OF PATRIMONY ACT OF 2021: Voting 364 for and 57 against, the House on Thursday enhanced (HR 2390) protections for Native American cultural items. The bill bans the export of Native American cultural items and archaeological objects obtained illegally, provides for the resources’ return and lays out related criminal penalties.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher
Voting No: Fitzgerald; Tiffany
No Vote: Grothman
SENATE
BRIAN EDDIE NELSON NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN604) the nomination of Brian Eddie Nelson, of California, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes.