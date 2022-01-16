Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
GUARD AND RESERVE GI BILL PARITY ACT OF 2021: Voting 287 for and 135 against, the House on Wednesday expanded (HR 1836) eligibility for Post-9/11 GI Bill educational assistance by adjusting the type of service that entitles someone to receive assistance. The bill would make service by a reservist or a National Guard member count toward benefit eligibility.
Voting Yes: Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District
Voting No: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
NASA ENHANCED USE LEASING EXTENSION ACT OF 2021: Voting 220 for and 203 against, the House on Thursday extended (HR 5746) NASA’s authority to lease its non-excess real and related personal property.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SENATE
ALAN DAVIDSON NOMINATION: Voting 60 for and 31 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1321) the nomination of Alan Davidson, of Maryland, to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
AMITABHA BOSE NOMINATION: Voting 68 for and 29 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN435) the nomination of Amitabha Bose, of New Jersey, to serve as Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
GABRIEL SANCHEZ NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1168) the nomination of Gabriel Sanchez, of California, to be a United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
PROTECTING EUROPE’S ENERGY SECURITY IMPLEMENTATION ACT: Voting 55 against and 44 for, the Senate on Thursday failed to pass (S.3436) a bill to impose sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.