Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

MEDICAL MARIJUANA RESEARCH ACT: Voting 343 for and 75 against, the House on Monday approved (H.R. 5657) a marijuana research bill aimed at reducing barriers to conducting studies into cannabis and allowing researchers to access products at state-legal dispensaries.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District;

Voting No: Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

ENSURING LASTING SMILES ACT: Voting 310 for and 110 against, the House on Monday required (H.R. 1916) private health insurance plans to cover the diagnosis and treatment of congenital anomalies and birth defects. The bill stipulates that coverage must include services to improve, repair and restore body parts needed for normal bodily function and appearance.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Grothman

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

DATA MAPPING TO SAVE MOMS’ LIVES ACT: Voting 409 for and 11 against, the House on Tuesday directed (H.R. 1218) the Federal Communications Commission to include certain data on maternal health outcomes into their broadband health mapping tool. The FCC is instructed to collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what information about maternal health outcomes should be added to the mapping tool.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

DHS TRADE AND ECONOMIC SECURITY COUNCIL ACT OF 2021: Voting 348 for and 75 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.R. 4476) a bill establishing the Department of Homeland Security Trade and Economic Security Council. The council would provide trade and economic security advice to DHS.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

RESILIENT AMERICA ACT: Voting 383 for and 41 against, the House on Tuesday expanded (H.R. 5689) coverage for hazard mitigation. The bill intends to improve the provision of federal resources to assist in disaster resilience and mitigation projects.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

SPEED RECOVERY ACT: Voting 414 for and 11 against, the House on Tuesday amended (H.R. 5641) the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to expand eligibility for assistance with disaster recovery projects. The bill increases the eligibility threshold to $1 million.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

RESOLUTION TO AFFIRM NATO SUPPORT: Voting 362 for and 63 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.Res 831) a nonbinding resolution reaffirming its support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and calling for the establishment of a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO headquarters.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

RESOLUTION TO RECOMMEND CONTEMPT: Voting 220 for and 203 against, the House on Wednesday passed (H.Res 1037) a resolution recommending Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr., two former aides to President Donald Trump, be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas issued by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

UKRAINE INVASION WAR CRIMES DETERRENCE AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT: Voting 418 for and 7 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 7276) President Joe Biden to submit a report to Congress on efforts the government has taken to collect, analyze and preserve evidence and information on war crimes and atrocities committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND REPLENISHMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 223 for and 203 against, the House on Thursday amended (H.R. 3807) the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide an additional $60 billion in the 2021 fiscal year to support restaurants and other food and beverage sellers in response to the pandemic.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SUSPENDING NORMAL TRADE RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA AND BELARUS ACT: Voting 420 for and 3 against, the House on Thursday temporarily prevented (H.R. 7108) normal trade relations treatment for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The bill also gives the president permanent authorization to impose visa- and property-blocking sanctions based on human rights violations.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SUSPENDING ENERGY IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA ACT: Voting 413 for and 9 against, the House on Thursday prohibited (H.R. 6968) the importation of energy products from Russia. The products include mineral fuels, mineral oils and mineral waxes, among others.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SENATE

ON THE MOTION TO PROCEED: Voting 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday advanced (PN1738) Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination. The procedural vote created a path for a later vote to confirm Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

JAMES O’BRIEN NOMINATION: Voting 71 for and 26 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1284) the nomination of James O’Brien, of Nebraska, to serve as head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination as an ambassador. O’Brien previously worked as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs from 2015 to 2017 and with the State Department in a variety of roles starting in 1989.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON NOMINATION: Voting 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1783) the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The former public defender is the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson