Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

CONFIRMING JUSTICE BARRETT: Voting 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She had been a federal appeals judge since 2018 and University of Notre Dame law professor starting in 2002. Republicans said Barrett is a brilliant jurist and person of faith who would respect constitutional wording and the boundaries of settled law in her rulings. But Democrats called her a threat to established law in areas including abortion rights, health care, minorities’ ballot access and LGBTQ rights. Democrats mocked Republicans for rushing Barrett onto the court days before a presidential election, after having sidelined former President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court for nearly nine months in 2016 on grounds it was a presidential election year. A yes vote was to confirm Barrett as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court.