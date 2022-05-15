Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

ADDITIONAL UKRAINE SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT 2022: Voting 368 for and 57 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.R. 7691) a bill to provide an additional $40 billion of assistance to Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

Voting No: Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District

FEDERAL FIREFIGHTERS FAIRNESS ACT OF 2022: Voting 288 for and 131 against, the House on Wednesday approved (H.R. 2499) legislation aimed at providing federal workers’ compensation for firefighters who have certain chronic health conditions as a result of their employment.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

PROMOTING DIGITAL PRIVACY TECHNOLOGIES ACT: Voting 401 for and 19 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 847) the National Science Foundation to support research to develop and implement privacy-enhancing technologies.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

EMPOWERING THE U.S. FIRE ADMINISTRATION ACT: Voting 379 for and 37 against, the House on Wednesday authorized (H.R. 7077) the U.S. Fire Administration to investigate fires considered major fires and other fires that occur under unusual or remarkable circumstances.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

PRECIP ACT: Voting 333 for and 81 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 1437) the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to update precipitation frequency estimates at least every five years and to complete a study on the research needs for precipitation estimation.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

FAIR HIRING IN BANKING ACT: Voting 329 for and 88 against, the House on Wednesday created (H.R. 5911) exceptions to restrictions on hiring people with certain previous minor criminal offenses to roles at insured credit unions and insured depositories. The bill would remove the requirement for a waiver if a person committed a criminal offense involving dishonesty or a breach of trust more than seven years ago or if a person was released from incarceration for one such offense more than five years ago.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Grothman

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

EMPOWERING STATES TO PROTECT SENIORS FROM BAD ACTORS ACT: Voting 371 for and 48 against, the House on Wednesday revised (H.R. 5914) the Senior Investor Protection Grant Program to create an oversight task force and get rid of some eligibility criteria.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

SMALL BUSINESS MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, SALES AND BROKERAGE SIMPLIFICATION ACT OF 2021: Voting 419 for and 0 against, the House on Wednesday codified (H.R. 935) exemptions from securities registration requirements for certain merger-and-acquisition brokers that transfer ownership in privately held companies with earnings under a set threshold.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

RUSSIA AND BELARUS FINANCIAL SANCTIONS ACT OF 2022: Voting 418 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 7066) U.S. financial institutions to make sure people and entities controlled or owned by the organization meet requirements specified in the current financial sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

UKRAINE COMPREHENSIVE DEBT PAYMENT RELIEF ACT OF 2022: Voting 362 for and 56 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 7081) the Treasury Department to order U.S. representatives at international financial institutions to advocate their organizations provide debt service payment relief for Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

ISOLATE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ACT OF 2022: Voting 416 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 6891) the Treasury Department, the Security and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors to exclude Russian government officials from certain international meetings to the greatest extent possible.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

RUSSIA AND BELARUS SDR EXCHANGE PROHIBITION ACT OF 2022: Voting 417 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday prohibited (H.R 6899) the secretary of the Treasury Department from conducting transactions involving exchanging Special Drawing Rights held by Russia or Belarus. The bill also would require the Treasury Department to block any financial assistance to the two countries.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

TARGETING RESOURCES TO COMMUNITIES IN NEED ACT OF 2022: Voting 156 for and 262 against, the House on Wednesday did not pass (H.R. 6531) a bill to provide more funding for some assistance programs in areas of persistent poverty. The bill would have increased the share of federal investments allocated to areas of persistent poverty and required an assessment to be produced by the Government Accountability Office on the impact of these increased funds in the affected areas.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SENATE

ANN CLAIRE PHILLIPS NOMINATION: Voting 75 for and 22 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1547) the nomination of Ann Claire Phillips of Virginia to serve as administrator for the Maritime Administration. Phillips previously worked as a surface warfare officer and as a special assistant to former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on coastal protection and adaptation.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

ASMERET ASEFAW BERHE NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 45 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1551) the nomination of Asmeret Asefaw Berhe of California to be director of the Energy Department’s Office of Science. Berhe, a soil biogeochemist, worked as a professor at the University of California, Merced prior to nomination.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

LISA COOK NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1679) the nomination of Lisa Cook of Michigan to serve as a member of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System. She’s the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ALVARO BEDOYA NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1541) the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya of Maryland to work as a Federal Trade Commissioner. Bedoya’s confirmation restored a Democratic majority to the FTC.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JULIA GORDON NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1523) the nomination of Julia Gordon of Maryland to serve as an assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development. In the role, Gordon will be the commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

PHILIP JEFFERSON NOMINATION: Voting 91 for and 7 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1680) the nomination of Philip Jefferson of North Carolina to work as a member of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System. Most recently, Jefferson was vice president for academic affairs at Davidson College.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson

SUSAN GRUNDMANN NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1601) the nomination of Susan Grundmann of Virginia to be a member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority for a term expiring in 2025. Grundmann previously held senior roles in various unions and chaired the Merit Systems Protection Board in the Obama administration.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson