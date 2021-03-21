Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

OVERHAULING FARMWORKER VISAS: Voting 247 for and 174 against, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 1603) that would overhaul the H-2A visa program, which admits undocumented migrants for temporary U.S. agricultural jobs the domestic workforce is unable or unwilling to fill. Over time, the bill could enable hundreds of thousands of these workers to apply for legal residency for themselves, spouses and minor children. In addition to meeting labor shortages, the bill would establish a mandatory federal E-Verify system by which agricultural employers could determine workers’ immigration status. Under the bill, undocumented migrants employed in U.S. farm work (including at dairies) for at least 180 days over the two preceding years would qualify for Certified Agricultural Worker status, which they could continually renew by working at least 100 days annually in farm jobs. In addition, undocumented immigrants (and spouses and minor children) employed in U.S. agriculture before the law takes effect would qualify to pursue legal status. All applicants would have to clear several hurdles including criminal and national-security background checks. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.