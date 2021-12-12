Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
PROTECTING MEDICARE AND AMERICAN FARMERS FROM SEQUESTER CUTS ACT: Voting 222 for and 212 against, the House on Tuesday extended (S.610) Medicare’s exemption from across-the-board spending reductions and established an expedited procedure for considering legislation to raise the debt limit.
Voting Yes: Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District
Voting No: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District
NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022: Voting 363 for and 70 against, the House on Tuesday passed (S.1605) the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. The authorization bill directs how federal funds ought to be used, but does not establish spending limits.
Voting Yes: Steil; Kind; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
Voting No: Pocan; Moore
OCEAN SHIPPING REFORM ACT OF 2021: Voting 364 for and 60 against, the House on Wednesday revised (H.R. 4996) title 46 of the United States Code in regards to ocean shipping policy. The bill includes requirements for operating an ocean transportation shipping exchange within the foreign commerce of the United States, among other mandates.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Grothman; Tiffany
Voting No: Fitzgerald; Gallagher
NATIONAL FOREST RESTORATION AND REMEDIATION ACT: Voting 385 for and 42 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 4489) the Department of the Treasury that specific amounts collected with respect to lands under the administration of the Forest Service be invested in interest-bearing obligations.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher
Voting No: Tiffany
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE RESEARCH AND MANAGEMENT ACT: Voting 393 for and 33 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 5608) the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create a program to research and manage chronic wasting disease among deer, elk and moose populations.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
UYGHUR FORCED LABOR PREVENTION ACT: Voting 428 for and 1 against, the House on Wednesday imposed (H.R. 1155) restrictions on the import of certain goods from China’s Xinjian Uyghur Autonomous region to ensure goods made with forced labor do not enter the United States market.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
EARLY HEARING DETECTION AND INTERVENTION ACT OF 2021: Voting 410 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday reauthorized (H.R. 5561) a program for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of deaf and hard-of-hearing newborns, infants and young children.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
OPIOID PRESCRIPTION VERIFICATION ACT OF 2021: Voting 410 for and 15 against, the House on Wednesday modified (H.R. 2355) overdose prevention activities executed by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bill requires HHS update pharmacy training materials with information about how to verify the identity of patients prescribed medications, among other provisions.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SYNTHETIC OPIOID DANGER AWARENESS ACT: Voting 411 for and 14 against, the House on Wednesday amended (H.R. 2364) the Public Health Service Act to direct the Secretary to establish a public education campaign to raise awareness of synthetic opioids.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
CARING FOR SOCIAL DETERMINANTS ACT OF 2021: Voting 378 for and 48 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 3894) the Secretary of Health and Human Services to disseminate guidance to the states to clarify strategies to address social determinants of health, such as socioeconomic factors, under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
AGUA CALIENTE LAND EXCHANGE FEE TO TRUST CONFIRMATION ACT: Voting 395 for and 30 against, the House on Wednesday took (H.R. 897) around 2,560 acres of land in California into trust for the benefit of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
INDIAN BUFFALO MANAGEMENT ACT: Voting 373 for and 52 against, the House on Wednesday passed (H.R. 2074) a bill to assist tribal governments in managing buffalo and buffalo habitat and reestablishing buffalo on Indian land.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Tiffany; Gallagher
Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman
WOMEN WHO WORKED ON THE HOME FRONT WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL ACT: Voting 425 for and 1 against, the House on Wednesday authorized (H.R. 3531) the Women Who Worked on the Home Front Foundation to establish a commemorative piece in Washington, D.C., and its environs.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
BLACKWELL SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE ACT: Voting 417 for and 8 against, the House on Wednesday established (H.R. 4706) the Blackwell School National Historic Site in Marfa, Texas, to preserve, protect and interpret for the benefit of the Blackwell School.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
PROTECTING OUR DEMOCRACY ACT: Voting 220 for and 208 against, the House on Thursday passed (H.R. 5314) a bill to protect the U.S.’ democracy by preventing abuses of presidential power, restoring checks and balances in government and defending elections against foreign interference.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SENATE
JESSICA ROSENWORCEL NOMINATION: Voting 68 for and 31 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1322) the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the Federal Communications Commission for a term of five years from July 1, 2020.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
DEIDRE HAMILTON NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN450) Deidre Hamilton, of the District of Columbia, to be a member of the National Mediation Board for a term expiring on July 1, 2022.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
CHRIS MAGNUS NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN565) the nomination of Chris Magnus, of Arizona, to serve as the Commissioner of United States Customs and Border Protection in the Department of Homeland Security.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
RACHEL ROLLINS NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN930) the nomination of Rachel Rollins, of Massachusetts, to be United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts for a four-year term.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MICHAEL SMITH NOMINATION: Voting 58 for and 41 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN715) the nomination of Michael Smith, of Virginia, to work as the CEO for the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson