Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week
CONGRESSIONAL ROLL CALL

US CAPITOL BUILDING
Associated Press

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

The House was in recess and is expected to return in September.

SENATE

ADVANCING INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE: Voting 67 for and 27 against, the Senate on Saturday agreed (HR 3684) to limit debate on President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure plan. Senate rules require that 60 senators vote to advance most legislation, including the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Though the legislation passed that key procedural hurdle, it remains unclear if the Senate will hold a final vote on the package on Sunday or early next week. If passed, the bill would then be sent to the House for further consideration.

Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

 

