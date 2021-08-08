Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

ADVANCING INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE: Voting 67 for and 27 against, the Senate on Saturday agreed (HR 3684) to limit debate on President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure plan. Senate rules require that 60 senators vote to advance most legislation, including the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Though the legislation passed that key procedural hurdle, it remains unclear if the Senate will hold a final vote on the package on Sunday or early next week. If passed, the bill would then be sent to the House for further consideration.