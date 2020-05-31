Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

EXTENDING DOMESTIC SURVEILLANCE AUTHORITY: Voting 284 for and 122 against, the House on Thursday sent a five-year extension (HR 6172) of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to conference with the Senate. The House had been poised to send the bill to President Trump on a bipartisan vote. But Republicans abruptly withdrew support after Trump asked them to do so for reasons related to the FBI’s use of FISA warrants to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. So House Democrats arranged this vote to send the bill to additional negotiations with the Senate. The bill would renew FISA provisions related to domestic surveillance that require periodic congressional renewal because of their clash with civil liberties. In part, the bill prohibits the use of FISA Section 215 to obtain GPS and cell-phone locations; requires the attorney general to approve in writing FISA warrants issued against elected officials or candidates, and expands civil liberties’ protections for domestic religious institutions, public officials, news organizations and other parties targeted or innocently swept up in FISA probes. A yes vote was to send the bill to a House-Senate conference.