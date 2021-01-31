Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

ALLOWING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: Voting 55 for and 45 against, the Senate on Tuesday set aside an objection by Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the constitutionality of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Paul said the Constitution provides for impeachment of sitting officials, but not former officeholders. Democrats pointed to the precedent of Secretary of War William Belknap’s impeachment and conviction in 1876 despite his last-minute resignation in an effort to avoid those penalties. They also noted constitutional language allowing impeached and convicted officials to be disqualified from holding future office. Five Republicans joined all Democrats and independents in voting to table Paul’s point of order. The Republicans were Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. A yes vote was to table a point of order so that the impeachment trial can begin.