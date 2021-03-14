Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

GIVING FINAL OK TO VIRUS RELIEF: Voting 220 for and 211 against, the House on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 1319) that would add $300 per week to unemployment checks through Sept. 6; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to 150 million Americans; increase the Child Tax Credit in a way designed to cut child poverty nearly in half; deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments; provide $25 billion in grants to the restaurant industry; increase Affordable Care Act premium subsidies; fund the reopening of K-12 schools; provide $25 billion in rental aid to avert evictions and $10 billion to help landlords meet their expenses; and fund programs to vaccinate against Covid-19 and slow the spread of the virus. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Biden.