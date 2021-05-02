Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

OIL & GAS INDUSTRY EMISSIONS: Voting 52 for and 42 against, the Senate on Wednesday passed and sent to the House a measure (S J Res 14) to restore the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. The legislation would nullify a Trump administration action that scrapped regulations imposed by the Obama administration. Methane, the principal component of natural gas, is a potent contributor to climate change that can escape into the atmosphere during oil and gas production, transmission and storage. To restore the Obama policy and EPA’s authority to potentially write additional rules, Democrats are using the Congressional Review Act, which gives a new Congress and president a window of time to legislatively cancel regulations from the closing days of the previous administration. Republican lawmakers and former President Trump used the procedure 14 times in 2017 to wipe out Obama administration actions. A yes vote was to reinstate regulation of methane emissions.