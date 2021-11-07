Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
CATAWBA INDIAN NATIONS LAND ACT: Voting 361 for and 55 against, the House on Monday confirmed (HR 1619) that the Department of the Interior can take into trust approximately 17 acres of land in North Carolina to become part of the Catawba Reservation in Cleveland County.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
Voting No: Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District
LUMBEE RECOGNITION ACT: Voting 357 for and 59 against, the House on Monday extended (HR 2758) federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, making its members eligible for the benefits and services provided to people in federally recognized tribes.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman
PALA BAND OF MISSION INDIANS LAND TRANSFER ACT OF 2021: Voting 397 for and 25 against, the House on Tuesday directed (HR 1975) the Department of the Interior to take approximately 721 acres of land in San Diego County, California, into trust to become part of the Pala Band of Mission Indians Reservation — if the tribe transfers the land title over to the United States.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
URBAN INDIAN HEALTH CONFER ACT: Voting 406 for and 17 against, the House on Tuesday required (HR 5221) the Department of Health and Human Services to confer with urban Indian organizations about health care for American Indians and Alaska Natives who reside in urban areas.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
BEAR RIVER NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA STUDY ACT: Voting 399 for and 23 against, the House on Tuesday authorized (HR 3616) the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the suitability and feasibility of designating areas in Utah and Idaho — within the main drainage area of the Bear River — as a National Heritage Area. If created, the area will be known as the Bear River National Heritage Area.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
OLD PASCUA COMMUNITY LAND ACQUISITION ACT: Voting 375 for and 45 against, the House on Tuesday directed (HR 4881) the Department of the Interior to take tribally owned lands in Pima County, Arizona, into trust to become part of the Pascua Yaqui Reservation for the tribe.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman, Tiffany
EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE HISTORIC LANDS REACQUISITION ACT: Voting 407 for and 16 against, the House on Tuesday green-lighted (HR 2088) the acquisition of specified lands and easements in Monroe County, Tennessee, into trust for use by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to support museums and memorials on the land, as well as cultural programs.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
INVESTING IN MAIN STREET ACT OF 2021: Voting 413 for and 10 against, the House on Tuesday amended (HR 4256) to allow certain banking entities to invest up to 15% of their capital and surplus into one or more small-business investment companies or in any entity established to invest solely in small-business investment companies.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman, Tiffany
POJA ACT OF 2021: Voting 224 and 200 against, the House on Thursday amended (HR 3992) the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 to ban employers from limiting, segregating or classifying applicants for employment.
Voting Yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting No: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
HAZARD ELIGIBILIY AND LOCAL PROJECTS ACT: Voting 409 for and 16 against, the House on Thursday modified (HR 1917) the eligibility requirements for certain hazardous mitigation assistance programs, allowing entities to receive assistance for projects already underway.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
E-BRIDGE ACT: Voting 410 for and 16 against, the House on Thursday amended (HR 3193) the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965 to provide for a high-speed broadband deployment initiative.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
SENATE
BETH ROBINSON NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 45 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN 998) the nomination of Beth Robinson, of Vermont, to serve as the United States Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
TOBY HEYTENS NOMINATION: Voting 53 for and 43 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN 806) the nomination of Toby Heytens, of Virginia, to be the United States Circuit Judge for the Fourth Circuit.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
JONATHAN DAVIDSON NOMINATION: Voting 88 for and 10 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN 364) the nomination of Jonathan Davidson, of Maryland, to be Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury.
Voting Yes: Baldwin, Johnson
BENJAMIN HARRIS NOMINATION: Voting 78 for and 21 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN 413) the nomination of Benjamin Harris, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury.
Voting Yes: Baldwin, Johnson
ISOBEL COLEMAN NOMINATION: Voting 59 for and 39 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN 635) the nomination of Isobel Coleman, of New York, to be a Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
JEFFREY PRIETO NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 44 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN 540) the nomination of Jeffrey Prieto, of California, to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
RAJESH NAYAK NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 45 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN 453) the nomination of Rajesh Nayak, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Labor.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MOTION TO DISCHARGE JENNIFER SUNG: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Wednesday agreed (PN 807) on a motion to discharge the nomination of Jennifer Sung, of Oregon, to be the United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MICHAEL LEE CONNOR NOMINATION: Voting 92 for and 5 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN 486) the nomination of Michael Lee Connor, of Colorado, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
ROBERT LUIS SANTOS NOMINATION: Voting 58 for and 35 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN 367) the nomination of Robert Luis Santos, of Texas, to be the Director of the Census Bureau. His term will expire Dec. 31, 2026.