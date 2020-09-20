Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

ADDRESSING ANTI-SEMITISM UNDER TITLE VI: Voting 255 for and 164 against, the House on Wednesday broadened the duties of officials empowered by HR 2574 (above) to monitor compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Under the GOP-sponsored motion, these overseers would have to treat anti-Semitism as prohibited discrimination under Title VI, even though the Department of Education and Department of Justice started doing that as early as 2010, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Title VII is the part of the Civil Rights Act focused on religious discrimination. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.