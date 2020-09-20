Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
CONDEMNING RACISM AGAINST ASIAN-AMERICANS: Voting 243 for and 164 against, the House on Thursday adopted a non-binding Democratic-sponsored measure (H Res 908) to condemn expressions of racism, discrimination or religious intolerance against Asian-Americans related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the use of such terms as “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu.” A yes vote was in support of the resolution.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th
Not voting: Tom Tiffany, R-7th
FILING PRIVATE LAWSUITS AGAINST SCHOOL BIAS: Voting 232 for and 188 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 2574) that would authorize private individuals to file “disparate impact” lawsuits under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This legal doctrine comes into play when government policies that appear neutral on the surface have the effect of discriminating against protected groups. Seemingly neutral policies affecting public schools are often alleged to have an unlawful disparate impact on minorities. This bill would override the 2001 Supreme Court ruling in Alexander v. Sandoval that denies private citizens the right to bring disparate impact claims against federally funded programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
ADDRESSING ANTI-SEMITISM UNDER TITLE VI: Voting 255 for and 164 against, the House on Wednesday broadened the duties of officials empowered by HR 2574 (above) to monitor compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Under the GOP-sponsored motion, these overseers would have to treat anti-Semitism as prohibited discrimination under Title VI, even though the Department of Education and Department of Justice started doing that as early as 2010, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Title VII is the part of the Civil Rights Act focused on religious discrimination. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Kind, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Moore
ACCOMMODATING PREGNANCY IN THE WORKPLACE: Voting 329 for and 73 against, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 2694) that would require private-sector firms and government agencies with at least 15 employees to provide reasonable accommodations for workers and job applicants who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The bill would not require employers to make accommodations that impose undue hardship on their operations. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Gallagher
Not voting: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
GRANTING EXEMPTION BASED ON RELIGION: Voting 177 for and 226 against, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican bid to exempt employers from having to make reasonable accommodations under HR 2694 (above) in cases where to do so would deprive them of religious freedom protected under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.
Voting yes: Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Not voting: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany
PROMOTING INTEGRATION IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Voting 248 for and 167 against, the House on Tuesday established a grant program to promote integration in school districts where opportunity is sharply divided along racial and economic lines. The bill (HR 2639) would provide a limited number of districts with funding to develop strategies for increasing the diversity of student populations shaped by de facto segregation. The bill is patterned after a $10 million-per-year Obama administration program, killed by the Trump administration, in which up to 20 school districts received grants to develop pilot programs for increasing racial and economic diversity. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
DEFEATING REPUBLICAN DIVERSITY PLAN: Voting 171 for and 243 against, the House on Tuesday defeated a Republican alternative to HR 2639 (above) that proposed open-ended funding in the form of block grants rather than narrowly defined categorical grants to increase diversity in K-12 classrooms.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
SENATE
CONFIRMING JUDGE VALDERRAMA: Voting 68 for and 26 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Franklin U. Valderrama, a Circuit Court judge in Cook County, Illinois, as a U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Illinois. Valderrama was an attorney in private practice before joining the Cook County bench in 2007, and he has taught pre-trial civil litigation at the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The House in the week of Sept. 21 will take up a clean energy bill and join the Senate in debating stopgap government funding for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
— Voterama in Congress
