Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

NULLIFYING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BANKING RULE: Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday nullified a six-month-old Trump administration rule that has made it easier for state-regulated predatory lenders to use fleeting alliances with national banks and federal savings associations to avoid state banking regulations including usury rules capping interest rates. The federal institutions involved in such arrangements are not answerable to state regulations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published the rule on Oct. 30, 2020. With this vote, the Senate adopted a resolution (SJ Res 15) that would revoke it by means of the Congressional Review Act. Defenders said the rule rightfully allows national banks to become the lender of record if they have put up the money and signed their name at the time of origination. They said nullification would penalize community banks that partner with Internet-based financial institutions (“fintechs”) to expand their portfolios. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure to the House.