Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

CONFIRMING FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSIONER: On a vote of 92 for and four against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Shana M. Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission. The agency’s first African-American commissioner, Broussard had been an FEC staff attorney, and before that she was an attorney with the Internal Revenue Service and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans. Her confirmation along with that of two other commissioners last week gives the agency a full slate of six commissioners for the first time since 2017. A post-Watergate panel, the FEC is charged with enforcing campaign-finance laws in federal contests, disclosing candidates’ campaign-finance data to the public, enforcing rules for contributions and spending, and supervising the public funding of presidential elections. A yes vote was to confirm Broussard.

SENDING MILITARY BUDGET TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Voting 84 for and 13 against, the Senate on Friday adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021 (HR 6395). In addition to provisions in the House summary above, the bill would prohibit U.S. troops from being deployed domestically against Americans exercising their constitutional right to peaceably protest, reinforce America’s role in NATO, expand health benefits to Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange, and ensure that all federal employees have access to 12 weeks’ paid parental leave. In addition, the bill would require the removal over three years of Confederate names from Army bases named after officers who waged war against the United States, and from other U.S. military assets including naval vessels named in commemoration of Confederate military figures or battlefield prowess. The bill would add a “violent extremism” article covering hate crimes and other offenses to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, while installing an inspector general to probe white supremacist activities in the armed forces and review racial and ethnic disparities in the administration of military justice. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.