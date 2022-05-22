Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

PRESIDENT’S CUP CYBERSECURITY COMPETITION ACT: Voting 386 for and 31 against, the House on Monday authorized (H.R. 6824) the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to host an annual competition for cybersecurity employees and teams to award prizes.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

NONPROFIT SECURITY GRANT PROGRAM IMPROVEMENT ACT OF 2022: Voting 288 for and 129 against, the House on Monday increased (H.R. 6825) the authorization for funding to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and directed the Federal Emergency Management Office to create an office to administer the program. The bill would increase the program’s authorization to $500 million annually through the 2028 fiscal year, up from $75 million per year currently.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

DHS ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES IN CYBER SPACE ACT: Voting 313 for and 105 against, the House on Monday passed (H.R. 5658) a bill requiring the Department of Homeland Security to create a report on the organization’s role and duties relating to cyber incident responses.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman; Tiffany

WORKFORCE INNOVATION AND OPPORTUNITY ACT OF 2022: Voting 220 for and 196 against, the House on Tuesday reauthorized (H.R. 7309) the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The reauthorization would provide at least $80 billion in funds from fiscal years 2023 through 2028 for job training programs.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY ACT OF 2021: Voting 404 for and 14 against, the House on Tuesday provided (S.2520) for collaboration between DHS, varying levels of government, corporations and the public on cybersecurity. The bill would expand DHS duties related to cybersecurity education, defense, technology, risk and incident response.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

BOMBING PREVENTION ACT OF 2022: Voting 388 for and 26 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.R. 6873) a bill to create an Office for Bombing Prevention within DHS. The office would advise the department on explosive threats and attacks and coordinate efforts to counter them.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

CYBERSECURITY GRANTS FOR SCHOOLS ACT OF 2022: Voting 383 for and 30 against, the House on Tuesday greenlighted (H.R. 6868) a bill allowing CISA to award financial assistance for cybersecurity and infrastructure security education for students in elementary and secondary education.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

STRENGTHENING OVERSIGHT FOR VETERANS ACT OF 2021: Voting 404 for and 6 against, the House on Tuesday approved (S.2687) a bill to give the inspector general within the Veterans’ Affairs office the authority to subpoena the attendance and testimony of witnesses. Exceptions include current federal employees and witnesses involved in a criminal proceeding.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANCE FOREIGN TRANSFER: Voting 397 for and 15 against, the House on Tuesday directed (H.R. 7375) the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system within the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic transfer of educational assistance funds to an educational institution outside of the U.S. that provides an approved course of education.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting no: Fitzgerald

STUDENT VETERAN WORK STUDY MODERNIZATION ACT: Voting 370 for and 43 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.R. 6376) a bill to expand eligibility for Veterans Affairs work-study allowance to individuals in rehabilitation, education or training programs on at least a half-time basis. The current requirements stipulate individuals must be enrolled on at least a three-quarters basis to be eligible.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

TARGETING RESOURCES TO COMMUNITIES IN NEED ACT OF 2022: Voting 258 for and 165 against, the House on Wednesday passed (H.R. 6531) a bill to provide more funding for some assistance programs in areas of persistent poverty. The bill will increase the share of federal investments allocated to areas of persistent poverty and require an assessment from the Government Accountability Office on the impact of these funds in affected areas.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

ACCESS TO BABY FORMULA ACT: Voting 414 for and 9 against, the House on Wednesday amended (H.R. 7791) the Child Nutrition Act of 1966 to allow low-income women to purchase safe infant formula using benefits from the Women, Infants and Children program by eliminating limits on the baby formula brands WIC recipients can buy.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

INFANT FORMULA SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT 2022: Voting 231 for and 192 against, the House on Wednesday passed (H.R. 7790) a bill that would provide $28 million in emergency funding for the Food and Drug Administration to expand baby formula inspections and gathering more data on the marketplace to prepare for potential supply chain disruption.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

DOMESTIC TERRORISM PREVENTION ACT OF 2022: Voting 222 for and 203 against, the House on Wednesday authorized (H.R. 350) the creation of domestic terrorism offices within DHS, the Department of Justice and the FBI to monitor potential terror activity.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

TBI AND PTSD LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING ACT: Voting 400 for and 21 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 2992) the Attorney General to create crisis intervention training tools for first responders on interacting with people who have a brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER SUPPORT ACT OF 2022: Voting 402 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday extended (H.R. 6943) death and disability benefits under the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to some public safety officers who have PTSD or an acute stress disorder as a result of experiences on duty.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

VETERANS RAPID RETRAINING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM RESTORATION AND RECOVERY ACT OF 2022: Voting 401 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday passed (S.4089) a bill to restore a person’s entitlement to educational assistance under Veterans Rapid Retraining Program if the educational institution is closed or disapproved.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL TRAINING ACT OF 2021: Voting 407 for and 11 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 6052) the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to mandate VA employees receive training on how to cooperate, respond to and report wrongdoing to the Office of the Inspector General.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

CONSUMER FUEL PRICE GOUGING PREVENTION ACT: Voting 217 for and 207 against, the House on Thursday passed (H.R. 7688) a bill to end alleged price gouging of energy resources.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SENATE

JENNIFER ROCHON NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1484) the nomination of Jennifer Rochon, of New York, to serve as a district judge for the Southern District of New York. Previously, Rochon worked as the general counsel of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

BARBARA LEAF NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 44 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1573) the nomination of Barbara Leaf, of Virginia, to be an assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs. Leaf currently serves as the senior director for Middle East and North Africa Affairs in the White House.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ELIZABETH WATSON NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 45 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1583) the nomination of Elizabeth Watson, of Maryland, to work as Assistant Secretary of Labor. Watson formerly held a senior aide role on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

TRINA THOMPSON NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 44 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1510) the nomination of Trina Thompson, of California, to be a district judge for the Northern District of California. Thompson previously worked as a trial judge in Alameda County in California.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

SUNSHINE SYKES NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 45 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1486) the nomination of Sunshine Sykes, of California, to be a district judge for the central district of California. A member of the Navajo Nation, Sykes has served as a California Superior Court Judge since 2013.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ADDITIONAL UKRAINE SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT 2022: Voting 86 for and 11 against, the Senate on Thursday passed (H.R. 7691) a bill to provide $40 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. The bill passed in the House last week.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson