Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

SENATE

RUTH BERMUDEZ MONTENEGRO NOMINATION: Voting 55 for and 45 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1503) the nomination of Ruth Bermudez Montenegro, of California, to work as the United States District Judge for the Southern District of California. Previously, she worked as a federal magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

VICTORIA MARIE CALVERT NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 46 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1495) the nomination of Victoria Marie Calvert, of Georgia, to serve as the United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia. Before her confirmation, she was a staff attorney with the Federal Defender in Atlanta.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JULIE REBECCA RUBIN NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1505) the nomination of Julie Rebecca Rubin, of Maryland, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Maryland. Previously, she was an associate judge on the 8th Judicial Circuit for Baltimore City in Maryland.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

HECTOR GONZALEZ NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 45 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1479) the nomination of Hector Gonzalez, of New York, to work as U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York. Before his confirmation, he was a partner at Dechert, LLP in New York.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JOHN CHUN NOMINATION: Voting 49 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1497) the nomination of John Chun, of Washington, to serve as U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Washington. Previously, he was the Division I District 1 judge on the Washington Court of Appeals.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

CRISTINA SILVA NOMINATION: Voting 50 for and 46 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1507) the nomination of Cristina Silva, of Nevada, to be U.S. District Judge for the District of Nevada. Prior to confirmation, she worked as a judge for Department 9 of the Nevada 8th Judicial District Court.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ANNE RACHEL TRAUM: Voting 49 for and 47, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1511) the nomination of Anne Rachel Traum, of Nevada, to work as U.S. District Judge for the District of Nevada. She was previously a professor of law and associate dean at the William S. Boyd School of Law at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ALISON NATHAN: Voting 49 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1504) the nomination of Alison Nathan, of New York, to serve as U.S. Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit. Previously, she worked as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ANDREW LUGER NOMINATION: Voting 60 for and 36 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1381) the nomination of Andrew Luger, of Minnesota, to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota for a four-year term. He also served as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota under President Barack Obama.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson