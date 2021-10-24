Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues this week.
HOUSE
FREE VETERANS FROM FEES ACT: Voting 421 for and 3 against, the House on Tuesday waived (HR 1029) the application fee for veterans’ special events at war memorials held on land belonging to the National Park Service in the District of Columbia.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
DARREN DRAKE ACT: Voting 379 for and 51 against, the House on Tuesday passed legislation (HR 4089) directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to develop and release best practices for rental companies and dealers to report suspicious behavior when renting out cars to prevent terrorist acts using the vehicles.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
NATIONAL CENTERS OF EXCELLENCE IN ADVANCED AND CONTINUOUS PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING ACT OF 2021: Voting 368 for and 56 against, the House on Tuesday amended (HR 4369) to provide for the designation of higher education institutions that supply research, data and leadership on continuous manufacturing as National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman, Tiffany
DHS SOFTWARE SUPPLY CHAIN RISK MANAGEMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 412 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday directed (HR 4611) the Secretary of Homeland Security to issue guidance on certain information and communications technology or service contracts.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting No: Moore
STATE OPIOID RESPONSE GRANT AUTHORIZATION ACT OF 2021: Voting 380 for and 46 against, the House on Wednesday authorized (HR 2379) an amendment to the 21st Century Cures Act that will expand a grant program for State response to the opioid use disorder crisis.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
DRUG-FREE COMMUNITIES PANDEMIC RELIEF ACT: Voting 395 for and 30 against, the House on Wednesday provided (HR 654) the authority to waive the Federal fund limitation for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman
STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE ACT OF 2021: Voting 397 for and 22 against, the House on Wednesday passed (HR 3635) an amendment in regards to the Strategic National Stockpile, authorizing the Department of Health and Human Services to transfer supplies from the stockpile to any federal department or agency under certain conditions through Sept. 30, 2024.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
SECURE EQUIPMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 420 for and 4 against, the House on Wednesday ensured (HR 3919) the Federal Communications Commission prohibits the authorization of radio frequency devices that pose a risk to national security.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
OPEN RAN OUTREACH ACT: Voting 410 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday approved (HR 4032) a provision for outreach and technical assistance for small providers regarding open RAN networks, or wireless networks that follow the Open Radio Access Network approach to standardization.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY, RELIABILITY, AND INTEROPERABILITY ACT: Voting 397 for and 29 against, the House on Wednesday directed (HR 4067) the Federal Communications Commission to establish a council to formulate recommendations on how to increase the security, reliability and interoperability of communications networks.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Gallagher
Voting No: Grothman
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY ACT: Voting 413 for and 14 against, the House on Wednesday greenlighted (HR 4028) a requirement that mandates the Secretary of Commerce report on and develop a total-government strategy on the economic competitiveness of the information and communication technology supply chain.
Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
FINDING STEPHEN K. BANNON IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS FOR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH A CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENA: Voting 229 for and 202 against, the House on Thursday approved (HR 730) a criminal contempt referral for Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to Donald Trump, for defying subpoenas issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. The matter will head to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute Bannon.
Voting Yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting No: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher
SENATE
GUSTAVO A. GELPI NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 41 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN 566) the nomination of Gustavo Gelpi, of Puerto Rico, to serve as the U.S. Circuit Judge for the First Circuit.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
CHRISTINE O’HEARN NOMINATION: Voting 53 for and 44 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN 561) the nomination of Christine O’Hearn, of New Jersey, to be the U.S. District Judge for the District of New Jersey.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MOTION TO DISCHARGE BRIAN NELSON: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Tuesday agreed (PN 604) on a motion to discharge Brian Eddie Nelson, of California, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
CATHERINE LHAMON NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN 572) the nomination of Catherine Lhamon, of California, to serve as the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
MOTION TO PROCEED TO S.2747: Voting 49 for and 51 against, the Senate on Wednesday rejected a motion to invoke cloture and to proceed to S. 2747, a bill that aims to expand Americans’ voting access and to reduce the influence of big money in politics. The rejection will prolong debate over the bill.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
Voting No: Johnson
TANA LIN NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 45 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN 563) the nomination of Tana Lin, of Washington, to be the U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Washington.
Voting Yes: Baldwin
No Vote: Johnson