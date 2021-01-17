 Skip to main content
Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week
top story
CONGRESSIONAL ROLL CALL

Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

US CAPITOL BUILDING
Associated Press

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week. The Senate was in recess.

HOUSE

IMPEACHING PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR SECOND TIME: Voting 232 for and 197 against, the House on Wednesday adopted an article of impeachment (H Res 24) charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. A Senate trial on the article will be held after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The vote followed the House’s impeachment of Trump in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The article included wording from Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment, which bars from future government office any federal or state official who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States or given “aid or comfort to the enemies ...” A yes vote was to impeach the president.

Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th

Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Scott Fitzgerald, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Tom Tiffany, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th

REMOVING PRESIDENT TRUMP BY 25TH AMENDMENT: Voting 223 for and 205 against, the House on Tuesday passed a non-binding resolution (H Res 21) calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment proceedings to remove President Trump from office. Pence had already announced he would not do so. Under Section 4 of the amendment, if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members declare in writing to the president pro tempore of the Senate and speaker of the House that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” the vice president immediately becomes acting president with full executive duties and powers. A yes vote was to use the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore

Voting no: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

KEY VOTES AHEAD

The Senate will debate the new administration’s national-security nominees in the week of Jan. 18, while the House schedule was to be announced.

