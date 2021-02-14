Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
SENATE
ACQUITTING DONALD TRUMP: Voting 57 for and 43 against, the Senate on Saturday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to convict former President Trump on an article of impeachment charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. All members of the Democratic caucus and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. The Republicans were: Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana; Susan Collins, of Maine; Ben Sasse, of Nebraska; Richard Burr, of North Carolina; Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania; and Mitt Romney, of Utah.
A yes vote was to convict Trump.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
ALLOWING WITNESS TESTIMONY: The Senate on Saturday voted, 55 for and 45 against, to allow witness testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment trial. This followed disclosures about a telephone conversation Trump had with Kevin McCarthy, R-California, the House minority leader, as the Capitol attack raged. Trump reportedly belittled McCarthy’s request that he call off the rioters, according to notes taken by Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington, when she discussed the call with McCarthy. House managers originally said they wanted to depose Herrera Beutler to shed light on Trump’s frame of mind during the riot, but then asked only that her account be admitted as written evidence, which then occurred.
A yes vote was to open the trial to witnesses.
Voting yes: Baldwin
Voting no: Johnson
AGREEING TO RULES FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: Voting 89 for and 11 against, the Senate on Tuesday approved rules (S Res 47) agreed to by both parties to govern the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starting that day. In part, the framework allowed four hours’ debate on a Republican challenge (below) to the constitutionality of the trial. A yes vote was to establish trial rules.
Voting yes: Baldwin
Voting no: Johnson
REJECTING CONSTITUTIONAL OBJECTION: Voting 56 for and 44 against, the Senate on Tuesday agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. The oath requires presidents to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Democrats also cited a letter debunking the GOP argument signed by more than 150 constitutional scholars and judges of all ideologies. A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.
Voting yes: Baldwin
Voting no: Johnson
CONFIRMING DENIS MCDONOUGH AS VETERANS SECRETARY: Voting 87 for and seven against, the Senate on Monday confirmed Denis R. McDonough, 51, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second non-veteran to fill the post. He had been former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and deputy national security advisor. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Baldwin, Johnson
