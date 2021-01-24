Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

AVRIL HAINES, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Voting 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Avril D. Haines, 51, as director of national intelligence, elevating her as the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community. Created in response to 9/11, her office is charged with overseeing the 16 U.S. civilian and military spy agencies. An attorney and trained physicist, Haines was deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013-2015, the first woman to hold that office, and before that a top aide to former President Barack Obama on security issues. A yes vote was to confirm Haines.