Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here's how members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

AMERICAN FISHERIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE ACT: Voting 404 for and 11 against, the House on Tuesday established (S.497) the American Fisheries Advisory Committee to assist the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association in awarding research and development grants for fisheries.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

AXIS ACT: Voting 394 for and 3 against, the House on Wednesday required (H.R. 7314) the State Department to provide Congress with periodic reports on whether China has provided support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

PROTECTING SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN MATERIALS FROM AUTHORITARIANS ACT: Voting 414 for and 9 against, the House on Wednesday amended (H.R. 7372) the Ukraine Freedom Support Act of 2014 to require the president to create a working group with members from several agencies on the semiconductor supply chain in response to semiconductor supply chain obstacles created by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

UKRAINE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SUPPORT ACT: Voting 421 for and 4 against, the House on Wednesday passed a resolution (H.R. 496) opposing violations against religious freedom by Russia in Ukraine and directed the president to consider incidents occurring in Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

ASSET SEIZURE FOR UKRAINE RECONSTRUCTION ACT: Voting 417 for and 8 against, the House on Wednesday urged (H.R. 6930) President Joe Biden to seize assets from sanctioned Russian oligarchs and use the resources to support Ukraine.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

TRANSATLANTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECURITY ACT: Voting 366 for and 60 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 3344) the Department of State and other federal agencies to assist countries in central and eastern Europe to bolster telecommunications network security. Eligible projects aim to improve telecommunications networks, promote transparency and inclusivity and do not employ services or equipment from China, among other requirements.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

COUNTERING MALIGN RUSSIAN ACTIVITIES IN AFRICA ACT: Voting 415 for and 9 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 7311) the secretary of state to submit a strategy to Congress on U.S. efforts to counter Russia’s activities in Africa.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

CARIBBEAN BASIN SECURITY INITIATIVE AUTHORIZATION ACT: Voting 340 for and 86 against, the House on Wednesday authorized (H.R. 4133) appropriations for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative for projects including promoting citizen safety and promoting the rule of law in the Caribbean, among other priorities.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

STOP IRANIAN DRONES ACT: Voting 424 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday expanded (H.R. 6089) provisions requiring sanctions against people and entities who provide Iran with unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

GLOBAL MALNUTRITION PREVENTION AND TREATMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 384 for and 44 against, the House on Wednesday advanced (H.R. 4693) interventions to prevent and treat world hunger. The bill authorizes the United States Agency for International Development to conduct activities to address malnutrition worldwide and to improve agency-wide coordination on efforts to address malnutrition.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Tiffany

TAIWAN WHO STATUS: Voting 425 for and 0 against, the House on Wednesday called (S.812) on the State Department to create a plan to assist Taiwan in regaining its observer status with the World Health Organization. The bill passed the Senate in August and will be sent to Biden next for signature.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

UKRAINE DEMOCRACY DEFENSE LEND-LEASE ACT OF 2022: Voting 417 for and 10 against, the House on Thursday passed (S.3522) a bill to make it easier for the U.S. to export military equipment to Ukraine. The legislation brings back a World War II-era law that allows the president to supply weapons to U.S. allies on lend or lease.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

SENATE

LAEL BRAINARD NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 43 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1529) the nomination of Lael Brainard, of the District of Columbia, to serve as vice chair of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve system for a four-year term. She served on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System since June 2014.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

SHERILYN GARNETT NOMINATION: Voting 62 for and 33 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1478) the nomination of Sherilyn Garnett, of California, to be the United States District Judge for the Central District of California. Previously, Garnett worked as a judge for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in California.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson