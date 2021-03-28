Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

EXTENDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM: Voting 92 for and seven against, the Senate on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a bill (HR 1799) extending from March 31 to May 31 the deadline for small businesses to apply for COVID-19 rescue funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. Begun in March 2020, the PPP provides firms with fewer than 500 employees with forgivable loans for meeting payroll and certain overhead costs including rent or mortgage payments. The loans are forgiven if recipients agree to not lay off workers and rehire those already dismissed as a consequence of COVID-19. To date, the Small Business Administration has approved about eight million loans totaling nearly $704 billion with $93 billion yet to be allocated, including $28.6 billion earmarked for restaurants and additional set-asides for minority- and women-owned businesses. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Biden.