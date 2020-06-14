Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

MAINTAINING NATIONAL PARKS, CONSERVING PUBLIC SPACES: Voting 79 for and 18 against, the Senate on Wednesday agreed to start debate on a bill (HR 1957) that would greatly increase financial support of federal land agencies including the National Park Service and also boost U.S. government funding of federal, state and local efforts to purchase and protect unspoiled acreage. To address the deterioration of hundreds of national parks and related areas in recent decades, the bill would allocate up to $6.5 billion over five years for repairs and maintenance, with funding to come mainly from payments to the Treasury by oil, gas and renewable-energy companies. The bill also would guarantee a $900 million annual budget for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides federal and non-federal agencies with funds for acquiring and conserving undeveloped land. The LWCF is largely funded by fees and royalties collected from energy firms engaged in offshore drilling operations. A yes vote was to advance the bill toward expected final passage.