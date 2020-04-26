Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

OVERSEEING TRILLIONS IN CORONAVIRUS SPENDING: Voting 212 for and 182 against, the House on Thursday adopted a resolution (H Res 938) that would create a special committee armed with subpoena power to oversee the administration’s distribution of coronavirus relief funding expected to top $3 trillion this year. The panel also will examine any private-sector price gouging. The House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, comprised of members from both parties, will be chaired James Clyburn, D-S.C., and controlled by the Democratic majority. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it would be patterned after a committee established by then-Sen. Harry Truman of Missouri to police fraud and waste in the Roosevelt administration’s World War II military spending. But Republicans called it a vehicle to disparage President Donald Trump in a presidential election year. A yes vote was to establish a coronavirus oversight committee.