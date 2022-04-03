Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

PROHIBITING PUNISHMENT OF ACQUITTED CONDUCT ACT OF 2021: Voting 405 for and 12 against, the House on Monday banned (H.R. 1621) courts from considering a defendant’s acquitted behavior or charge in a sentencing, except in an instance to reduce an individual’s sentence for a convicted charge.

Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

COAST GUARD AUTHORIZATION ACT OF 2022: Voting 378 for and 46 against, the House on Tuesday authorized (H.R. 6865) appropriations for the Coast Guard. The legislation includes the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes Waterways Protection Act, which will require the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate the potential effects of an oil spill in the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SECURING A STRONG RETIREMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 414 for and 5 against, the House on Tuesday passed (H.R. 2954) a bill making changes to employer-sponsored retirement plans. The legislation aims to increase retirement savings and to simplify retirement plan rules, among other objectives.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

BETTER CYBERCRIME METRICS ACT: Voting 377 for and 48 against, the House on Tuesday established (S.2629) requirements to improve data collection on cybercrime and cyber-enabled crime.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

HOMICIDE VICTIMS’ FAMILIES’ RIGHTS ACT OF 2021: Voting 406 for and 20 against, the House on Tuesday provided (H.R. 3359) a system for immediate family members of a murder victim to request a review of the victim’s case if the case is over three years old, all leads have been exhausted and no likely perpetrator has been found.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Tiffany; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman

COVID-19 AMERICAN HISTORY PROJECT ACT: Voting 376 for and 47 against, the House on Tuesday directed (H.R. 4738) the American Folklore Center at the Library of Congress to create a history project that collects video and audio recordings of personal testimonials, written information and images of folks affected by the pandemic.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Gallagher

Voting No: Tiffany

STOP SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT IN TRANSPORTATION ACT: Voting 339 for and 85 against, the House on Wednesday established (H.R. 5706) formal sexual assault and harassment policies for the transportation industry. The bill requires certain passenger transportation types to create training and reporting structures on sexual assault and harassment and directs the Department of Transportation to collect data on the number of sexual assault and harassment incidents reported by each carrier, among other priorities.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Gallagher

Voting No: Grothman; Tiffany

SAFEGUARDING TOMORROW THROUGH ONGOING RISK MITIGATION TECHNICAL CORRECTIONS ACT: Voting 402 for and 24 against, the House on Wednesday amended (H.R. 5673) provisions of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. Related to the hazard mitigation revolving loan fund program.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

FEMA CASEWORKER ACCOUNTABILITY ACT: Voting 409 for and 17 against, the House on Wednesday directed (H.R. 5343) the Administrator of Federal Emergency Management Agency to submit a report to Congress on the turnover rate for the organization’s case management personnel and what they’re doing to reduce turnover, among other points.

Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

CEDS ACT: Voting 304 for and 122 against, the House on Wednesday amended (H.R. 5547) the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965 to require some grant applicants for public works and economic development projects to include how they will increase accessibility to affordable, quality services in their economic development strategy.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore; Gallagher

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany

AFFORDABLE INSULIN NOW ACT: Voting 232 for and 193 against, the House on Thursday approved (H.R. 6833) limitations on cost-sharing for insulin under Medicare and private health insurance. The legislation would cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 or 25% of a plan’s negotiated price, depending on which is lower.

Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore

Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher

SENATE

AMERICA COMPETES ACT OF 2022: Voting 68 for and 28 against, the Senate on Monday passed (H.R. 4521) a bill to fund scientific research and domestic semiconductor production, among other priorities. The legislation will have to be reconciled in the House before it can head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

NANI COLORETTI NOMINATION: Voting 57 for and 41 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1436) the nomination of Nani Coloretti, of California, to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Before her nomination, she served as senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

C.S. ELIOT KANG NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 46 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1575) the nomination of C.S. Eliot Kang, of New Jersey, to work as an Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation. He has been acting Assistant Secretary since January 2021.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JUDITH DELZOPPO PRYOR NOMINATION: Voting 69 for and 30 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1517) the nomination of Judith DelZoppo Pryor, of Ohio, to work as the First Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a term lasting until 2025. She was previously appointed by former President Donald Trump to be a member of the Export-Import Bank Board of Directors for a term that expired in 2021.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JANUARY CONTRERAS NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 44 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1660) the nomination of January Contreras, of Arizona, to serve as Assistant Secretary for Family Support in the Department of Health and Human Services. She previously worked in the Obama administration in the Department of Homeland Security’s Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

SARAH ELISABETH GERAGTY: Voting 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1500) the nomination of Sarah Elisabeth Geragty, of Georgia, to be a District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia. Prior to confirmation, she worked as a lawyer with the Southern Center for Human Rights since 2003.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

GEORGETTE CASTNER NOMINATION: Voting 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1496) the nomination of Georgette Castner, of New Jersey, to work as a District Judge for the District of New Jersey. Previously, she’s been a partner at Montgomery McCracken law firm.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson