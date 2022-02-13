Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

HOUSE

ENDING FORCED ARBITRATION OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AND SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACT OF 2021: Voting 335 for and 97 against, the House on Monday approved (H.R. 4445) legislation banning forced arbitration in workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault cases. The bill allows people to choose between going to court or to arbitration in these cases.

Voting Yes: Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District

Voting No: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District

PROMOTING RIGOROUS AND INNOVATIVE COST EFFICIENCIES: Voting 426 for and five against, the House on Monday directed (S.583) the Management Directorate of the Department of Homeland Security to release an annual report on the use of innovative acquisition techniques and procurement strategies. The bill aims to improve contracting opportunities for small businesses.

Voting Yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

POSTAL SERVICE REFORM ACT OF 2022: Voting 342 for and 92 against, the House on Tuesday mandated (H.R. 3076) an overhaul of the Postal Service’s finances and operations. The bill would save the agency approximately $50 billion in the next decade.

Voting Yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting No: Steil

FURTHER ADDITIONAL EXTENDING GOVERNMENT FUNDING ACT: Voting 272 for and 162 against, the House on Tuesday extended (H.R. 6617) government funding through March 11, allowing time for continued negotiations on appropriations for fiscal year 2022.

Voting Yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore

Voting No: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

GLOBAL RESPECT ACT: Voting 227 for and 206 against, the House on Wednesday approved (H.R. 3485) legislation that would deny or take away visas from foreign individuals responsible for human rights violations against LGBTQ+ people.

Voting Yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore

Voting No: Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

SENATE

EBONY SCOTT NOMINATION: Voting 55 for and 38 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN1203) the nomination of Ebony Scott, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for a 15-year term. Before her nomination, Scott worked as a magistrate judge for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison

Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh

DONALD WALKER TUNNAGE NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 39 against, the Senate on Monday confirmed (PN1204) the nomination of Donald Walker Tunnage, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for a 15-year term. Previously, he was a criminal trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

JOHN HOWARD III NOMINATION: Voting 62 for and 34 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN996) the nomination of John Howard III, of the District of Columbia, to serve as an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for a 15-year term. He was previously an administrative law judge at the District of Columbia Office of Administrative Hearings.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

LOREN ALIKHAN NOMINATION: Voting 55 for and 41 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1201) the nomination of Loren AliKhan, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for a 15-year term. Before her nomination, she worked as the Solicitor General for the District of Columbia.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

AMY GUTMANN NOMINATION: Voting 54 for and 42 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1577) the nomination of Amy Gutmann, of Pennsylvania, to serve as Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany. Prior to nomination, she served as the president of the University of Pennsylvania.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

LISA CARTY NOMINATION: Voting 68 for and 27 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN1567) the nomination of Lisa Carty, of Maryland, to be an Ambassador for the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. She has previously worked with the United Nations in various roles.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

CHANTALE YOKMIN WONG NOMINATION: Voting 66 for and 31 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN782) the nomination of Chantale Yokmin Wong, of the District of Columbia, to serve as an Ambassador for the United States Director of the Asian Development Bank. She has previously served on the Board of Directors at the Asian Development Bank as an alternate executive director.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

SCOTT NATHAN NOMINATION: Voting 72 for and 24 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1060) the nomination of Scott Nathan, of Massachusetts, to work as CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. He previously worked in several roles at private investment partnership The Baupost Group.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

DOUGLAS BUSH NOMINATION: Voting 93 for and 2 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1183) the nomination of Douglas Bush, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army. He is a former staffer on the House Armed Services Committee and most recently worked as an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of the Army.

Voting Yes: Baldwin; Johnson

JOHN PATRICK COFFEY NOMINATION: Voting 79 for and 17 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1018) the nomination of John Patrick Coffey, of New York, to serve as General Counsel in the Department of the Navy. Before his nomination, he was a partner and the chair of complex litigation at law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

ALEXANDRA BAKER NOMINATION: Voting 75 for and 21 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1020) the nomination of Alexandra Baker, of New Jersey, to be a Deputy Under Secretary of Defense. She most recently worked as senior director of strategic planning at the National Security Council and a special assistant to the president.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

RETA JO LEWIS: Voting 56 for and 40 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1528) the nomination of Reta Jo Lewis, of Georgia, to work as President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a term lasting until January 2025. Previously, she served as Senior Fellow and Director of Congressional Affairs at the German Marshall Fund.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

LEONARD PHILIP STARK: Voting 61 for and 35 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN1508) the nomination of Leonard Philip Stark, of Delaware, to serve as U.S. Circuit Judge for the Federal Circuit. He is coming from the role of federal judge with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson

NEIL HARVEY MACBRIDE NOMINATION: Voting 61 for and 33 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed (PN615) the nomination of Neil Harvey MacBride, of Virginia, to work as General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury. Previously, he worked as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Voting No: Baldwin; Johnson

MAX VEKICH NOMINATION: Voting 51 for and 43 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed (PN1537) the nomination of Max Vekich, of Washington, to serve as Federal Maritime Commissioner for a term lasting until 2026. He’s a former Washington state representative and longshoreman.

Voting Yes: Baldwin

Voting No: Johnson