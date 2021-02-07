Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

HOUSE

REMOVING MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FROM COMMITTEES: Voting 230 for and 198 against, the House on Thursday removed Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the Budget and Education and Labor committees as punishment for her string of false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including her endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed that an airplane never struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy, Jr., the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left the first-term lawmaker from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District with no committee assignments. The measure was backed by all Democrats who voted and 11 Republicans. A yes vote was to strip Greene of her committee assignments.